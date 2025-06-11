Love Island fans were fuming last night as a cruel twist saw one girl dumped from the villa after only 48 hours. | ITV

The first dumped islander of Love Island 2025 was confirmed last night as a cruel launch week twist saw one girl last only 48 hours in the villa.

Fans tuned into the ITV dating show last night for the first major moment of series 12, as one islander was sent packing (if they had even unpacked that is!).

Shakira was left single in the first episode of the new series after American bombshell Toni arrived and stole Ben from her. It was her mission to convince at least one of the other boys to couple up with her at a recoupling in scenes shown on Tuesday night (June 10) to save herself from being dumped.

Tuesday’s episode was mostly dedicated to Shakira working her way through the villa as she tried to see if there was a connection with any of the other boys. Luckily for her, three stood up during the final ceremony.

Harry, Blu and Conor all stood up for Shakira, with the decision then hers to make. She told the group that she had to go with her “gut” but was struggling over her decision, whispering to host Maya Jama that she wasn’t sure and didn’t want her decision to result in her friend being dumped.

After a pep talk from Maya, Shakira returned to the groups, revealing that she would like to couple up with Harry. As a result, Harry’s partner Sophie was left single and she was dumped immediately from the island.

Sophie was shocked as it was confirmed that she was the first islander to be dumped this season from Love Island. | ITV

The moment has angered fans, who shared their frustration on social media. One said: “Dumping on day 2 is annoying,” while another viewer said: “I feel that’s too harsh. A dumping so soon seems as if they are desperate to create tension and drama. Sure that’s part of Love Island but the characters and connections haven’t had time to develop. Oh well. Early days.”

Others have called our producers for dumping Sophie so early, especially as it was revealed that two new boys would be joining the villa as bombshells. One said: “This is unfair. Two bombshells coming in tomorrow night, she should have stayed. 24hrs is very short. After going through all the process, you cut her experience.”

There have also been calls for Sophie’s return as a bombshell at some point during the series, after she opened up about how a “fire accident” that left her with severe facial injuries and scarring changed her life. A fan said on X: “Petition for Sophie to be sent back into the love island villa an cause a storm, that girl has more about her in her little finger than most of the cast! She’s an inspiration to the younger generation.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.