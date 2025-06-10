Love Island has only just begun, but Maya Jama has already stolen the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island 2025 only started yesterday (June 9), but it would seem that the new ‘stars’ in the villa have already been upstaged by none other than the host, Maya Jama. She appeared three times in last night’s show and of course appeared in three completely different outfits.

Maya Jama’s first look was a vintage Versace swimsuit and scarf sarong, she also wore one as a headband. When Maya Jama shared the look on Instagram, fans as well as celebrities were quick to react. Former Love Island star Samie Elishi wrote: “😍😍😍,” whilst Davina McCall said: “Yessssssssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and Perrie Edwards added: “Obsessed 😍.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she first entered the villa, Maya Jama wowed in a floral dress, but as you can imagine, this was no ordinary floral dress but a vintage 2004 Roberta Cavalli midi dress. When she came back to the villa later that night, Maya was dressed in a 1998 vintage Dolce Gabbana black bodysuit with floral embroidery.

Love Island has just started, but Maya Jama has already stolen the show. Here she is in vintage Versace. Photo: ITV | ITV

How old is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is 30.

How much does she get paid for Love Island?

The exact figure Maya Jama earns for Love Island has not been released, but she reportedly earned £2.5 million in 2024.

How old is Rúben Dias?

Rúben Dias is 28.

Are things getting serious between Maya Jama and Rúben Dias ?

The couple reportedly met at the European Music Awards in November last year and the pair were seen embracing at YouTube star KSI’s Baller League football event at Copper Box Arena in April.

After Portugal’s shootout win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League Final, Rúben Dias took to Instagram and wrote: “Uefa Nations League X2 🏆,” and Maya Jama publicly wrote: “Champion,” followed by a star and red heart emoji.

Before Love Island started, Maya Jama and Rúben Dias were spotted enjoying a holiday on a private yacht in Italy, around the Amalfi coast.