Love Island returns for its 12th season tonight, promising big twists and more bombshells

Tell us your news

With Love Island returning for its 12th season this evening, the show promises major twists right from the start, including the first bombshell and a surprising early elimination.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first bombshell has already been revealed: Toni, an American pool party waitress, is set to shake things up as she enters the villa. Her arrival came before another female contestant was booted out.

This season, hosted by Maya Jama, aims to deliver more drama and twists, especially for the show’s tenth anniversary. From day one, the format has already taken a fresh turn. On the first day, the girls had to choose their partners based solely on the boys’ dating profiles, something the show has never done before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The profiles displayed on six hearts included each boy’s name, age, height, job, and a quote about their dating and relationship goals. Based on that information alone, the girls made their coupling decisions without seeing the boys in person.

The show’s creative director, Mike Spencer-Hayter, teased fans, telling The Sun: “Something big is coming in week one. We’ve got a really big week one planned. It’s hard to say what we’re doing without saying it. It’s not a celebrity. We’ve not seen it before.” There are also several changes to the villa: A revamped Hideaway will now stay open 24/7, but only for Islanders who aren’t couples.

Moreover, the show’s creative director told Daily Mail that the iconic bean bags will not appear in this season’s villa: “It’s more sophisticated this year. There are no more bean bags and now only lovely chairs. The beanbags have been axed. Hopefully it still feels like love island, but a more premium version.” The terrace walls have also been lowered, offering less privacy and potentially more drama.

The producers have also confirmed that the season will be heavily bombshell-focused, with big arrivals and twists planned throughout the opening weeks. Adding to the buzz, The Sun has reported that the ex-girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice may be joining the show, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After several seasons of declining ratings and growing criticism over the show becoming predictable, Love Island may finally be switching towards something more exciting.

With format changes and a stronger emphasis on unpredictable twists, the show is working hard to win back its viewers and is aiming to recapture the magic that once made Love Island a nationwide sensation.