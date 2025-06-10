Love Island contestant Sophie Lee has opened up about a traumatic “fire accident” that left her with severe facial injuries on the launch episode of the ITV reality show.

Sophie, 29, joined the cast of Love Island as a launch night islander, alongside 11 other girls and guys hoping to find a connection in the villa. The show’s 12th series premiered on Monday, June 12 on ITV2.

In a twist, host Maya Jama revealed that the girls would be partnered up based purely on a personality bio - putting that famous ‘my type on paper’ catchphrase to the ultimate test. As a result, Sophie was coupled up with 30-year-old Harry Cooksley.

Love Island star Sophie Lee has opened up about the traumatic "fire incident" that left her with severe facial injuries in her early 20s.

As the couple were getting to know each other, Sophie opened up about a “fire accident” she was involved in at the age of 22. She told Harry: “It made me the woman that I am. And it made me learn so much about life and interactions with people, and how to be better.”

Sophie added: “I believe that to date people, you also need to be in a good place within yourself. So that’s why I think in my early 20s, I wasn’t ready to date because I didn’t feel good in myself. I had a lot of self-work to do. I had a lot of building my own confidence.”

What happened to Sophie Lee?

Before entering the villa, former fire-breather Sophie revealed that she suffered severe facial injuries during a performance. Sophie has spoken openly about the incident and even opened up about the impact it had on her in her book In My Skin.

The Manchester native said that during a fire-breathing performance in Chicago, there was an incident with a nearby air-conditioning unit which blew the flames from the fireball directly back into her face. She wrote in her memoir: “The whole thing happened in a split second but I can still play it through frame by frame.

“The terrifying sight of the fire hurtling back to me, the scorching feeling on my face, my sharp intake of breath as the fire licked over my skin, starting to smell the unmistakable odour of burning hair. I was on fire for less than 30 seconds, but that was all it took to scorch my skin, changing my appearance, and my life, for ever.”

Sophie Lee and Harry Cooksley were coupled up on Day 1 in the Love Island villa. | ITV

As a result of the traumatic incident, Sophie was left with severe facial injuries and she remained in intensive care for a month. She was later hit by another health concern after a tumour grew from the scarred portion of her face.

Sophie has shred her healing journey on social media and used her story to inspire others. She has gone on to work with the Katie Piper Foundation, which support people living with burns and scars, and released her memoir with the support of Katie’s imprint The Unseen.

Upon joining Love Island, a source close to the show said that bosses wanted to encourage different representation following previous series that saw islander such as Tasha Ghouri and Patsy Field speak openly about their disabilities.

A source told The Sun: “Love Island bosses are thrilled to give Sophie the platform to discuss her accident and how she’s become comfortable in her skin since. The series has always tried to be about more than just looks and Sophie is a classic example of an Islander with real substance.