Love Island is back on screens tonight (June 9), with a whole new batch of singles looking for love in the sun.

The hit ITV reality dating show launches it 10th anniversary series this evening, with 11 islanders set to enter the famous villa in search of love. The launch line-up this year includes body positivity activist and influencer Sophie Lee, footballer Harry Cooksley, and cabin crew member Helena Ford among many others.

The series has been no stranger to drama and controversy already, with cast member Kyle Ashman replaced before the show even kicked off after an arrest revelation. However, fans will be hoping that Love Island has saved its biggest drama for the screen.

While our sexy singles will be looking for a connection in the villa, they may also have on eye on the lucrative prize at the end of the series.

What is the prize for Love Island?

The winning couple in Love Island walk away with £50,000 to share between them. In previous series, there was a last-minute decision for the winning couple to make over whether they wanted to split or steal the prize pot

However, Love Island producers scrapped this twist in 2023. While some fans were disappointed at the time, it made sense to scrap this as it turned out that no couple in the show’s history had ever chosen to steal the money.

Who has won Love Island?

There are 11 winning couples in the main series of Love Island and two All Stars-winning couples. These winners are:

Series 1, 2015 - Jess Hayes & Max Morley

Series 2, 2016 - Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey

Series 3, 2017 - Amber Davies & Kem Cetinay

Series 4, 2018 - Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham

Series 5, 2019 - Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea

Series 6, 2020 - Paige Turley & Finn Tapp

Series 7, 2021 - Millie Court & Liam Reardon

Series 8, 2022 - Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu & Davide Sanclimenti

Series 9, 2023 (Winter) - Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan

Series 10, 2023 (Summer) - Jess Harding & Sammy Root

All Stars series 1, 2024 - Molly Smith & Tom Clare

Series 11, 2024 - Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan

All Stars series 2, 2025 - Gabby Allen & Casey O’Gorman

Love Island series 12 launches at 9pm on Monday, June 9 on ITV2 and ITVX. The show will air Sunday - Friday in the same timeslot on ITV2 and ITVX.