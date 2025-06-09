Love Island 2025: What do the winning couple win? Prize pot amount - plus full list of previous winners
The hit ITV reality dating show launches it 10th anniversary series this evening, with 11 islanders set to enter the famous villa in search of love. The launch line-up this year includes body positivity activist and influencer Sophie Lee, footballer Harry Cooksley, and cabin crew member Helena Ford among many others.
The series has been no stranger to drama and controversy already, with cast member Kyle Ashman replaced before the show even kicked off after an arrest revelation. However, fans will be hoping that Love Island has saved its biggest drama for the screen.
While our sexy singles will be looking for a connection in the villa, they may also have on eye on the lucrative prize at the end of the series.
What is the prize for Love Island?
The winning couple in Love Island walk away with £50,000 to share between them. In previous series, there was a last-minute decision for the winning couple to make over whether they wanted to split or steal the prize pot
However, Love Island producers scrapped this twist in 2023. While some fans were disappointed at the time, it made sense to scrap this as it turned out that no couple in the show’s history had ever chosen to steal the money.
Who has won Love Island?
There are 11 winning couples in the main series of Love Island and two All Stars-winning couples. These winners are:
- Series 1, 2015 - Jess Hayes & Max Morley
- Series 2, 2016 - Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey
- Series 3, 2017 - Amber Davies & Kem Cetinay
- Series 4, 2018 - Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham
- Series 5, 2019 - Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea
- Series 6, 2020 - Paige Turley & Finn Tapp
- Series 7, 2021 - Millie Court & Liam Reardon
- Series 8, 2022 - Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu & Davide Sanclimenti
- Series 9, 2023 (Winter) - Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan
- Series 10, 2023 (Summer) - Jess Harding & Sammy Root
- All Stars series 1, 2024 - Molly Smith & Tom Clare
- Series 11, 2024 - Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan
- All Stars series 2, 2025 - Gabby Allen & Casey O’Gorman
Love Island series 12 launches at 9pm on Monday, June 9 on ITV2 and ITVX. The show will air Sunday - Friday in the same timeslot on ITV2 and ITVX.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.