Love Island 2025: What do the winning couple win? Prize pot amount - plus full list of previous winners

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

2 minutes ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Love Island is back on screens tonight (June 9), with a whole new batch of singles looking for love in the sun.

The hit ITV reality dating show launches it 10th anniversary series this evening, with 11 islanders set to enter the famous villa in search of love. The launch line-up this year includes body positivity activist and influencer Sophie Lee, footballer Harry Cooksley, and cabin crew member Helena Ford among many others.

The series has been no stranger to drama and controversy already, with cast member Kyle Ashman replaced before the show even kicked off after an arrest revelation. However, fans will be hoping that Love Island has saved its biggest drama for the screen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While our sexy singles will be looking for a connection in the villa, they may also have on eye on the lucrative prize at the end of the series.

Love Island series 12 launches on ITV2 on Monday evening (June 9). Love Island series 12 launches on ITV2 on Monday evening (June 9).
Love Island series 12 launches on ITV2 on Monday evening (June 9). | ITV

What is the prize for Love Island?

The winning couple in Love Island walk away with £50,000 to share between them. In previous series, there was a last-minute decision for the winning couple to make over whether they wanted to split or steal the prize pot

However, Love Island producers scrapped this twist in 2023. While some fans were disappointed at the time, it made sense to scrap this as it turned out that no couple in the show’s history had ever chosen to steal the money.

Who has won Love Island?

There are 11 winning couples in the main series of Love Island and two All Stars-winning couples. These winners are:

  • Series 1, 2015 - Jess Hayes & Max Morley
  • Series 2, 2016 - Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey
  • Series 3, 2017 - Amber Davies & Kem Cetinay
  • Series 4, 2018 - Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham
  • Series 5, 2019 - Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea
  • Series 6, 2020 - Paige Turley & Finn Tapp
  • Series 7, 2021 - Millie Court & Liam Reardon
  • Series 8, 2022 - Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu & Davide Sanclimenti
  • Series 9, 2023 (Winter) - Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan
  • Series 10, 2023 (Summer) - Jess Harding & Sammy Root
  • All Stars series 1, 2024 - Molly Smith & Tom Clare
  • Series 11, 2024 - Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan
  • All Stars series 2, 2025 - Gabby Allen & Casey O’Gorman

Love Island series 12 launches at 9pm on Monday, June 9 on ITV2 and ITVX. The show will air Sunday - Friday in the same timeslot on ITV2 and ITVX.

Related topics:Love IslandMoneyReality TVITVITVX

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice