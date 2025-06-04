Love Island 2025: Is Kyle Ashman being replaced? Plans revealed as contestant pulls out for 'personal reasons' after arrest revelation

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

2 minutes ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Love Island fans have been left scratching their heads over plans for the start of the show’s 12th series after one contestant was axed before even appearing on the show.

Kyle Ashman, 23, was announced in Tuesday’s launch line-up announcement, but was removed from the show less than 24 hours later after it was reported that he had previously been arrested in connection with an alleged machete attack before being released with no further action. Kyle, who was already in Majorca before the series premiere on Monday, was flown home, with an ITV spokesperson confirming that he had left the show for “personal reasons”.

Since his departure from the line-up, there has been no word from Love Island bosses on whether he will be replaced before Monday’s launch show. Fans have been desperately asking on social media which Kyle’s departure means for the launch night, with one saying: “So who’s replacing Kyle? We need a hot replacement cause he was kinda carrying the boys.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Love Island 2025 contestant Kyle Ashman has been axed from the show before its launch after bosses were made aware of a previous arrest in connection with an alleged machete attack. Love Island 2025 contestant Kyle Ashman has been axed from the show before its launch after bosses were made aware of a previous arrest in connection with an alleged machete attack.
Love Island 2025 contestant Kyle Ashman has been axed from the show before its launch after bosses were made aware of a previous arrest in connection with an alleged machete attack. | ITV

Another asked: “What are you going to to do about the guy that was axed?”

The Sun has now reported that the show plans to replace Ashman, with a source telling the newspaper: "It looks like bosses will be replacing him. There are a lot of moving parts but once it's all finalized they will make an announcement about who is taking his place."

Ashman broke his silence his previous arrest, telling the newspaper: “I fully co-operated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident. I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation.”

Love Island returns for its 10th anniversary series on Monday, June 9. The full line-up was revealed by ITV yesterday (June 3) and includes body positivity activist and influencer Sophie Lee, footballer Harry Cooksley, and cabin crew member Helena Ford among many others.

Related topics:ITVLove IslandSocial mediaReality TV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice