A cast member of the new series of Love Island has been axed from the show before launch night after it was revealed that he had previously been arrested in connection with an alleged machete attack.

Kyle Ashman, 23, was already in Majorca before the launch of Love Island series 12 on Monday, June 9. However, the launch night islander has been sent packing after bosses were alerted to the fact he had been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

The Sun reports that Ashman was arrested and later released with no further action after masked men attacked a dad at a wake in Stafford in February. The 38-year-old victim was rushed to hospital for treatment, having nearly lost his arm, and remain in hospital for almost two weeks.

Police confirmed that the incident had been investigated fully and Ashman and another man were arrested on suspicion of affray. The two men were released with no further action last month, with no suggestion that they were involved in the attack.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: “We were called to a social club on Riverway, Stafford, at 7.40pm on Friday, February 28 following reports that someone had been glassed outside and a fight was taking place. Some of the men involved were wearing masks and were carrying weapons.

“Two men went to hospital after suffering injuries at the scene. Both have since been discharged. A man and a woman suffered minor injuries at the scene but did not want any medical treatment.

“Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and have been actively carrying out inquiries to find out more about what happened.

“A 22-year-old man, from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of wounding and affray. Another man, also 22 and from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both were questioned in custody and bailed with conditions while our inquiries continue.”

The Sun said that its reporters were the ones to alert Love Island producers to Ashman’s previous arrest. According to reports, Ashman’s arrest was not known by Love Island executives and was not flagged during pre-show contestant checks.

A source close to the show said: “ITV were entirely unaware of Kyle’s past and, as he was not charged, it was not flagged as part of Love Island’s stringent DBS checks. It’s only right he can now return home to the UK to share his side of the story and therefore bosses took the decision that it was best for him not to enter the villa.”

An ITV spokesman confirmed his exit from the show, saying: “For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned.”

Ashman broke his silence on the matter last night, telling The Sun: “I fully co-operated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident. I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation.”

Love Island series 12 launches next week, with the full launch night line-up announced on Tuesday, June 4. Islanders set to enter the villa include personal trainer Dejon Noel-Williams, influencer and body positivity activist Sophie Lee, 6ft 2in model Ben Holbrough, and actress Megan Forte Clark among many others.