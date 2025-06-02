Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have caused a stir with their latest Snapchat selfie.

Taking to Snapchat this weekend, the 32-year-old Love Islander, Chris Hughes, uploaded a snap of JoJo, 22, sleeping on his bare chest. “Sleepinnn beauty”, he added as a caption.

The pair have only grown closer upon leaving the ITV programme and have pretty much confirmed they are together on social media, with many a post together on either Instagram or Snapchat. Fans rushed to X to share their reactions of the latest Snapchat selfie.

One user wrote: “Anyone doubting Chris and JoJo’s relationship after this today is kidding themselves”. Another said: “Way too invested in JoJo & Chris and honestly I’m sound with it. Love their love”.

A third posted on X: “Never did I think I’d see Chris Hughes from Love Island posting pictures in bed with JoJo Siwa from dance moms. What a surreal couple of months it’s been.”

The surprise post comes after JoJo shared an insight into her family’s views on the romance, appearing this morning on Sunday Brunch. JoJo told the Channel 4 show: “She (her mother) does love him. My parents think the absolute world of him, and him and my dad are like best friends.

“Chris was actually telling me that yesterday they went to the spa together. They’re literally best friends.

“Mum, she absolutely adores him. I love watching her watch us because I’ve never seen my mum so happy.”