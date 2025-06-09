Love Island may have only just started but we already have the arrival of a new bombshell ready to shake things up

The hit ITV reality dating show returns on Monday, June 9, and our launch Islanders won’t have long to settle into the villa before a new arrival makes her mark.

Maya Jama teased the arrival of the new contestant with a promo on social media that showed her receiving a voice note. The American accented mystery girl has been revealed to be Toni Laites. An American islander has got fans excited, with one taking to social media to say: “The amount of build up this year! It best be good!”

So who is new bombshell Toni Laites? Here’s everything we know so far about Love Island series 12’s first bombshell.

Who is Toni Laites?

Love Island bombshell Toni Laites join the show as the first addition of series 12. | ITV

Antonia Laites is a 24-year-old pool party waitress from Connecticut. She makes history as the very first American contestant in Love Island UK’s history, and is sure to make waves in the villa with her American connection.

She is a waitress at Las Vegas Pool Cabana, telling ITV: "I’m always the number 1 in sales at both hotels I work at. I’m a workaholic.

"You have to audition to get the job I’ve got - over a 1000 people applied. There’s only 10 cabana servers! For the audition they set up a fake pool deck, they tell you to load up trays and zig zag through the chairs.”

She added: "The trays are heavy with pitchers and our large cocktails are really large! I’ve definitely dropped drinks on people before, but on the whole I’m really good."

What has Antonia Laites said about her illness?

Antonia has been open about her diagnosis with ulcerative colitis, which is a form of inflammatory bowel disease. She revealed that her battle to get to her senior prom while battling a flare-up of the disease.

She said: "I have ulcerative colitis. I had to go to hospital the same week as my senior prom. They told me, ‘You can’t go’ and then they said, ‘Surprise, you’re going to prom!’ Nothing that exciting happens in Connecticut, so it was a big deal and a few articles were written about me."

The brunette beauty added: "What I hope people see from me being on Love Island is that not all illnesses are visible. It doesn’t have to hold you back, you can travel etc…I live my life day-to-day like anyone else."

Is Toni Laites on Instagram?

Antonia can be found on Instagram at @tlaites20. She currently boasts just over 3,000 followers, but this is certain to grow with her appearance on Love Island.

Toni shares beach and going-out snaps on her social media.

What is Toni looking for in the Love Island villa?

Joining the show, Toni said: "I have some British friends and they’re pretty charming. I think all Americans love a good accent. British men are just more polite, with better manners."

She also revealed her biggest icks - bad hygiene, bad breath and people who don’t get haircuts.

Toni also revealed that she is hoping to not be “super messy” when it comes to drama in the villa, instead hoping to “come out with friends”. She added: "I guess I’m the party starter, I want everyone to have fun.”