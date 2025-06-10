Two new bombshells are set to join the Love Island villa in scenes to be shown in the coming days, according to tabloid reports.

The Sun has reported that two boys have already made their entrance to the famous villa to shake-up the show. According to reports, scenes involving new boys Shea Mannings and Remell Mullins will be seen on screen in a matter of days.

Shea is a semi-professional footballer from Brighton, while Remell is a fitness influencer and social media sensation that boasts over half a million follower on TikTok. Their arrival has seemingly put a cat amongst the pigeons, after the first twist of the series saw the girls put at risk.

Last night’s launch episode was filled with twist and turns that first saw the girls couple up with the boys having only seen a personality bio about the six boys. There was then a shocking moment when the first bombshell of the series (and first ever American contestant) walked through the door.

Shakira is at risk after she was left single in the launch night episode of Love Island series 12. | ITV

Toni, 24, was told to pick a boy to steal there and then, with the pool party waitress choosing to steal Ben from Shakira. Host Maya Jama then told the single girl that she would not be dumped on her first day, but risked departing the villa in the next 24 hours if she did not find a connection with anyone else in the villa.

Shakira must convince another boy to couple up with her over the next day or she will be dumped from the island - and she can’t couple up again with Ben. If she succeeds, the girl left single at the end of the upcoming recoupling will be dumped instead.

Fans already have their theories about who could be at risk after just one episode. Alima partnered up with Blu during the first coupling but Blu quickly let the Scot know that “on paper you’re not my type”, which created a frosty dynamic between the two from the get-go.

One fan said: “Blu is gonna be jumping at that opportunity with Shakira.” Another added: “Blu is gonna lay it on thick with Shakira which means Alima is gonna be dumped. Oh Love Island I see you.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.