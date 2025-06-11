Two new bombshells are set to make waves in the Love Island villa tonight (June 11) - and this time it;s the boys who need to worry.

It was revealed at the end of Tuesday night’s episode following Sophie’s departure that two new boys would be joining the show as the newest bombshells, ready to shake up the series.

It marks the first time that guys have joined the villa as bombshells so far this season, following the previous arrival of American pool party waitress Toni in the show’s launch episode. The new bombshells look set to ruffle some feather as they make their entrance tonight - and even steal a kiss from some fellow islanders already.

Love Island bombshells Remell and Shea join the villa in scenes to be aired this evening. | ITV

Who is Remell Mullins?

Remell is a 24-year-old fitness influencer from Essex. The social media star already has an impressive following on his social media profiles, where he regularly shares snaps from the gym and workout routines.

The new bombshell boasts more than 400,000 followers on TIkTok with more than 18 million likes on his videos. He has also amassed more than 190,000 followers on his Instagram - @remellgains.

Speaking about his upcoming villa experience, Remell has said that he is looking for someone who is “bubbly confident, ambitious, and fun”. His turn ons include “a nice smile”, “nice teeth”, and “someone who can keep me on my toes”.

Who is Shae Mannings?

Shea is a 25-year-old semi-professional footballer from Bristol. He most recently played for Swindon Supermarine FC and has had stints at clubs such as Bristol Manor Farm, Larkhall Athletic, Melksham Town and Roman Glass St George, according to OK! Magazine.

When he isn’t on the pitch, Shea makes a living as a scaffolder. The new islander spends plenty of time in the gym, perfecting his physique.

One unusual thing about him that will make him stand out as an Islander is that Shea is in fact a dad. He has a son from a previous relationship and is on the hunt for someone who will impress both him and his son.

In terms of what type of girl he is looking for, Shea said: "She needs to be bubbly and we need to have that initial spark. She needs to have a nice personality - like I think I have - so that we match together. Also, I have a little boy, so I'll be taking him into consideration with who I couple up with, too."

His icks include “dirty trainers”, with the 25-year-old adding: “I can’t deal with that.”

Love Island continues as 9pm tonight on ITV2.