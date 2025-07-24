There’s just days to go until the final of Love Island UK 2025 - but who could win?

When series 12 of Love Island UK began last month, host Maya Jama promised the islanders there would be lots of twists and turns - and she wasn’t wrong.

But, after many weeks of coupling up, breaking up and making up, the summer of love is coming to an end.

There’s still bond to be more shocks in store in the final few days, before one couple is crowned the ultimate winners and the rest of the islanders are ultimately dumped.

Keep reading to find out when the final episode of the series will air, and also what the latest odds are on who the winning pair will be.

When is the Love Island UK 2025 final?

The last episode of this year’s series will air on Monday August 4 between 9pm at 10.35pm on ITV 2 and ITVX. So, there’s only 10 days left in sunny Majorca for the islanders before they return home.

The question is, who will be returning single, who will be returning loved up, who will be returning heartbroken, and which couple will be returning as winners with £50,000 to share between them?

Who will win Love Island UK 2025?

Despite still not being in an official couple, Antonia Laites and Cach Mercer continue to be favourites to win Love Island 2025, according to William Hill.

The pairing had been as big as 9/2 this week (w/c July 21) but now find themselves just 7/4 second favourites behind Yasmin Pettet and James Rhodes, who have also shortened into 5/4.

Helena Ford and Harry Cooksley are next at 5/1, with the only boyfriend and girlfriend couple Megan Moore and Dejon Noel Williams 8/1 shots.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “With just a few days until the final of Love Island 2025, we have seen significant support for Toni and Cach to win the £50,000 cash prize in what appears to be a two-horse race for glory.

“Despite not being in a couple, sparks are still flying between the two and they’re now as short as 7/4 for the win.

“The pair will however have to overcome market favourites Yasmin and Jamie in order to win the series, who now trade at 5/4 after a favourable public vote.”

* Love Island continues at 9pm, Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX.