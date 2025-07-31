A popular comedian and actress has announced that her estranged husband has died - seven months after they announced their divorce.

Filipino actress, comedian, television presenter, producer and model Rufa Mae Ocampo Quinto-Magallanes, better known as Rufa Mae Quinto, said that Trevor Magallanes died at his US home earlier this week.

She has not given his cause of death or any other details about the circumstances of his passing.

Earlier today (Thursday July 31), Rufa Mae posted pictures of herself, Trevor and their eight-year-old daughter, alongside an announcement about the news of her former partner’s death. She also shared that there are many details the family don't know.

The star that they are gathering "factual information," and asked for fans to wait for official updates. She also asked her 1.2 million followers not to spread any fake news surrounding Trevor's death.

Rufa Mae and businessman Trevor, who share a daughter called Athena, got married in 2016 but confirmed they were separating in December 2024. They did not give the reason behind their separation.

Comedian, actress and model Rufa Mae Quinto has announced that her estranged husband Trevor Magallanes has died, seven months after they announced they would be getting a divorce. Photo by Instagram/@rufamaequinto. | Instagram/@rufamaequinto

On December 14, 2024, Trevor addressed their break-up with a cryptic message on his Instagram stories, however, suggesting that the pair had not ended amicably. Referring to their marriage a "s*** show," he stated that they were in the process of divorce.

He wrote: “Hey guys, I felt like I [need] to explain myself based on social media and all that. I want to make myself clear that Rufa Mae and I are in the process of a divorce. You may be aware divorce can be very devastating to the children and also the parents. That being said, my marriage has been a s*** show, and I am sorry for that.”

In May this year, Rufa Mae appeared on the show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda and said that the pair had tried to work on their marriage but she realised that they were better off apart. In another interview, she also acknowledged that her time consuming work commitments may have attributed to the breakdown of her marriage.

The star added that the separation badly affected their daughter, and she was "depressed." Rufa Mae consoled Athena, assuring her that no matter what her dad could not "be replaced," and he would always be her "daddy."

In her statement about her former husband’s death, the 47-year old also wrote a short statement about him. “I’m deeply saddened by this development. [I] hope you give us time to mourn his [loss] especially my daughter,” she said.

Rufa Mae said she and her daughter are flying to the United States tomorrow, (Friday, August 1), to try and learn more about what has happened, and that she will give an official statement after the facts are clear.

The former couple, although estranged for seven months, were still legally married at the time of Trevor’s death. Rufa Mae is living with Athena in the Philippines, while he had moved to the US.