Myleene Klass has said her life ‘literally just broke apart’ after she caught her ex-husband cheating on her with a ‘famous person’ on her birthday.

The singer, presenter and campaigner revealed her past heartbreak on today’s episode, (Tuesday July 29), of We Need To Talk podcast, hosted by relationship expert and Married at First Sight star Paul C. Brunson.

The former Hear’Say singer spoke to him candidly about her divorce from ex-husband Graham Quinn and the cheating incident that led to their separation after just a few months of marriage.

Explaining what happened, the 47-year-old mum-of-three said: “I walked in on him with a famous person on my birthday on a balcony. . . I don't know, I feel conflicted, but my life literally just broke apart very, very publicly. And their life, they've managed to continue building a family brand on it, and it just felt so difficult for a long time.”

She did not name the ‘famous person’ involved, but added that she’s now made peace with that situation - which happened in early 2012. Later in the interview, Myleene also spoke about meeting her current partner, Simon Motson, four and a half years after her 2013 divorce.

So, just what exactly is Myleene’s relationship history and what’s her family life now? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Myleene Klass. | Getty Images

Who is Myleene Klass?

Myleene shot to fame when she took part in ITV reality show Popstars in 2001. The show followed music gurus Nigel Lythgoe, Nikki Chapman and Paul Adam as they searched for members of a new pop group.

After several auditions, Myleene, who was then 23, was chosen as one of the ten finalists and subsequently chosen to became a member of Hear'Say, along with with Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, Danny Foster and Noel Sullivan.

Hear'Say enjoyed great success and had four top 10 singles, including two number-ones in the British charts - but they split up after around a year together due to an alleged feud between Myleene and Kym.

A year later, the star signed her own record deal. By the mid 2000s she’d also tried her hand at presenting - both on TV and radio. In 2006, she was a contestant on I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here and finished in second place.

In more recent years, she has been a panellist on ITV talk show Loose Women and still hosts the Saturday drive-time show on Smooth Radio.

Who was Myleene Klass married to?

Myleene married Graham Quinn, who was a bodyguard Hear’Say, in October 2011. They split just split just six months after marrying, however, and their divorce was finalised in April 2013.

When We Need to Talk podcast Paul asked how she would describe her her marriage, Myleene said: “I will use his words, how he would describe it, because it's fascinating to me. I was told I emasculated him.” She went on to describe how the pair had been in an on/off relationship for 10 years before they tied the knot, but they tried to make things work between them for the sake of their children.

Who is Myleene Klass in a relationship with now?

Myleene is engaged to Simon Motson, a public relations guru who owns Ley Line Studio. The couple first met four and a half years after her marriage ended.

Discussing how she met her future husband-to-be with Paul Bruson, she said: “My girlfriend rang me up and she said ‘hear me out. I know you don't want to meet anybody. I know you sworn off man. Forever. But . . . this guy, I'm going to set you up with this guy. Oh, he's really nice. He's a family guy. He's got these kids’.”

She went on: “She's giving all the details and then later down the line . . . this is important because it turns out she'd never met him. . . so it was such a blind date. What had happened is my girlfriend was having a chat with her girlfriend, and she was like ‘I've got this friend’ and she's like ‘oh, I've got this friend’. Let's put them together. And it was just as random as, it was so blind.”

The pair announced their engagement on September 13 2020. Speaking about her proposal to Hello! magazine, at the time, she said: "We're engaged! I was absolutely blown away. He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie.

“When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought 'oh my God, he's for real.' I was completely speechless."

The star has three children. She shares daughters Ava, aged 17, and Hero, age 13, with ex-husband Graham Quinn. Her five-year-old son Apollo, is shared with fiancé Simon.