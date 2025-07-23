A TV personality has announced the end of two year engagement, saying 'life’s a continued journey’.

Matt Roloff told his fans that he and Caryn Chandler have separated and will not be getting married on Instagram.

The 63-year-old Little People, Big World patriarch wrote a statement to his 806,000 fans yesterday (Tuesday July 22).

“Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share,” he wrote. “Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time.”

“We remain amicable and will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared,” he continued. “Your support means the World to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all.”

He did not give any more information about the reason behind the end of the engagement.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler, stars of reality show Little People, Big World, have ended their engagement after two years. Photo by Instagram/@mattroloff. | Instagram/@mattroloff

The pair first met when Caryn became an employee of Roloff Farms. They began dating in 2017, one year after Matt and his former wife Amy Roloff, who he had been married to since 1987, divorced.

Matt spoke about his love for his now ex on Little People Big World. During the show’s 20th season he said that his “goal” was to “eventually” marry her. She echoed his intentions at the time, saying “I’m here for the long haul.”

In April 2023, Matt told People about his engagement. "After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!" he told the publication. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."

Matt shares four children with ex-wife Amy; 35-year-old twins Zach and Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff, aged 31, and Jacob Roloff, 28. They were married almost 30 years, but finalised their divorce in April 2016.

Little People, Big World documented the daily life of the Roloff family. Matt, Amy, and Zach have dwarfism, while Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob are of average height. The show ran between 2006 and 2024. Later seasons featured the children's marriages, the birth of their children, Amy and Matt's divorce and subsequent relationships with other partners, and the sale of the farm where they lived.

Amy married Chris Marek in August 2021. She and Matt, plus Chris and Caryn were said to have a friendly relationship.

It’s not clear exactly when Matt and Caryn split up, but he last posted about her in April when they attended a concert together. Matt has turned off comments on his post about the break-up.