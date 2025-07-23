A couple who documented their relationship on a hit reality TV programme have split up after three years together.

Shane Harding, aged 29, from Devon, and her Turkish husband Mert Isrem, age 30, featured on the reality show 90 Day Fiancé UK.

The show follows eight Brits who are in long-distance relationships with people who live in different countries, with some meeting their partners for the first time on the show.

Shane and Mert met in Istanbul, where she was undergoing surgery, and went on to marry - just 90 days after meeting. They documented their life together, including their wedding day, on the reality show. Then, once the cameras stopped rolling, they continued to share their romance with fans on social media.

The couple married in Istanbul and had to travel between Turkey and the UK to see each other for the first two years of their marriage. But, in May last year Mert was granted a Visa which allowed him to move to Devon to be with his wife.

Announcing their split on Instagram, Shane wrote a lengthy statement about her heartbreak. “Today marks the end of an era. Me and Mert have completely separated and he’s moved out of our home,” she began.

“We’ve been together for 3 years and have had some of best memories together but also some of the worst . This is never how I wanted things to end and I really wanted our marriage to last our lifetime and to grow old together . . . but life had other plans.

“Mert has taught me a lot about life and love that I will always be thankful for , he gave me the gift of my mum getting to see me get married before it’s too late . And I’ve learnt a lot about myself in these 3 years and I’ve grown in maturity and life experience and I am very proud of the person I am today.”

Showing she had no bad feelings towards her now estranged husband, Shane concluded her statement to say: “I hope that life is kind to Mert wherever life takes him and I wish him well in these future. Thank you for all the love and support that so many people have shown us through the years, it never went unnoticed. But for now it’s the end of one chapter and it’s time to open a new fresh chapter in my life, it’s time to look forward and stop looking back.”

Alongside the statement, Shane shared a photo of the couple in happier times with the dates of their relationship written across the top; June 23 2022 to July 22 2025, along with a broken heart emoji. She did not give any more details about the circumstances surrounding their break-up.

The TV star, who also shared her weight loss journey with her 25,000 Instagram followers as well as insights in to her marriage with Mert, received many messages of support on her post.

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Güven wrote: “Im sorry to hear that.. i wish u both luck for the rest of ur life.” Another co-star Samantha Demircan said: “Devastated for you! But your so strong and time is the best medicine I love you doll.”

One fan wrote: “Oh my heart. I’m so sorry to hear this but I’m happy for you both if this decision is what’s best for you 2! Thanks for letting us into your love story.” Another person said: “ Ohhhhh, I am so sorry Shane, you never know what is going to happen in life but i wish you lots of love, happiness and health.”

Mert does not appear to have his own social media account and has not spoken out publicly about his marriage split.