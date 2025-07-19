Dylan Dreyer, the Today meteorologist, has shared the news of her split from Brian Fichera on Instagram.

Today Show host Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera have split after 12 years of marriage and Dylan took to Instagram to announce the news. Dylan said: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

Dylan went on to say that "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends, most importantly we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support.”

Dylan Dreyer, who is 43, shares three sons, Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5 and Rusty, 3, with Brian Fichera, 30. The couple met at the same news station in Boston in 2012 and have been married for 12 years.

Today Show host Dylan Dreyer announces split from husband after 12 years of marriage, do they have kids?

A source told People magazine that "Dylan and Brian remain best friends, and they are committed to coparenting and putting their three children first." When the couple celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary, Dylan shared a photo from their wedding, and wrote: “All my joy, my laughter, my smiles...my whole world is because of you and the life you’ve given me. You and Calvin own my heart. Happy 6th Anniversary! #blessed.”

In honour of their 12th wedding anniversary last year, Dylan once again shared a photo of her and Brian on Instagram

