TV star Jennelle Evans and husband David Eason have officially divorced after separating last year.

Although Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and David Eason separated on February 16, 2024, they have only just finalised their divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple married in September 2017 and their divorce was granted on Friday July 11, 2025.

Jenelle Evans shared the news that she was separating from husband David Eason on TikTok last year and said: “I filed for separation,” She then shared another TikTok video, with the caption:”"New Chapter Unlocked🔒✨" where Jenelle could be seen lip-syncing to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s song ‘Applause.’

Jenelle Evans took a vow when the chorus played, "I filed for separation 👏🏻," appeared. When Jenelle Evans was asked by a fan in another TikTok about why she didn’t just file for divorce from David Eason, Jenelle Evans said: . "I would've skipped straight to divorce, but I couldn't, because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses."

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have a daughter called Ensley. Jenelle also has two other children, Jace and Kaiser from previous relationships. When it comes to finalising their divorce, TMZ reported that “Sources tell TMZ ... Jenelle’s attorney showed up in court today, and while the signed order’s still pending, the judge granted the divorce -- something the "Teen Mom" star tells us herself marks the end of a tiresome slog.”

Jenelle Evans also revealed to TMZ that “After a really long and draining process, my divorce from David is official. This chapter has been heavy, but I’m walking away from it with clarity, strength and so much love for my kids. My focus is on them and our future and I’m just thankful to finally have peace and a fresh start."

In 2019, US Weekly reported that David Eason allegedly shot and killed Jenelle’s dog Nugget. A source said: “David shot the dog,” and also revealed that “The dog snapped at [their 2-year-old daughter] Ensley and that prompted David’s decision to shoot it.”

David Eason then confirmed to People magazine that he had shot the dog and said: “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

He went on to say that “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again,” and also said: “If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”