Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare share two daughters together and first met in 2008.

Hollywood actor Dermot Mulroney has filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, Prima Apollinaare. The couple share two daughters, Mabel Ray, 17, and Sally June, 15, and Dermot Mulroney is seeking joint legal and physical custody of them.

People magazine reported that “According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old actor signed a petition to dissolve his 15-year marriage on Saturday, June 21. Mulroney, who appears to be representing himself, cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as “TBD.”

A source told People magazine that "No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything. They are not arguing over the children nor money."

"They used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable," the insider adds. "They were advised to file this way."

Dermot Mulroney has requested spousal support for himself and requested the termination of the court’s ability to award Prima Apollinaare spousal support.

Has Dermot Mulroney been married previously?

Yes. Before his marriage to Prima Apollinaare , Dermot Mulroney was married to actress Catherine Keener. After more than two years of separation, Dermot Mulroney and Catherine Keener finalised their divorce in 2007. The couple married in 1990 and share one son together, Clyde Keener Mulroney.

Who is Prima Apollinaare?

Although Dermot Mulroney is best known for his acting, he is also a professional cellist and Prima Apollinaare is a singer-songwriter. She was born and raised in Italy and reportedly changed her name from Tharita Cutulle to Prima Apollinaare in 2015.

In 2023, she was interviewed by Lost in the Manor and when she was asked how she got into music, Prima said:” Got into music since I was born my mom is a singer my dad played Trumpet and piano,” she also revealed that I am 75% Italian (born and raise ) and 15% Argentinian, I live in California.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, Prima said: “No, no, no. I watch all of his movies. To be honest with you, I think the only movie I did not see of his is Scream VI, not because I don't care for it, it's just I don't care for the genre. But I always think his movies are excellent. I really like it. No, I watch romantic comedies by myself even without my husband.”