Courtney Thorne-Smith has been separated from husband Roger Fishman since September 2021.

Although Melrose star Courtney Thorne-Smith has been separated from her husband Roger Fishman for four years, she has decided to divorce him after 18 years of marriage. People magazine reported that “Thorne-Smith, who filed the documents without an attorney, cited “irreconcilable differences” in court records obtained by PEOPLE filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on June 17.”

Courtney Thorne-Smith and Roger Fishman married on New Year’s Day in 2007, they share a son Jacob Emerson, 17, and Courtney Thorne-Smith has filed for joint custody of him. When it comes to her relationships, Courtney Thorne-Smith was reportedly romantically involved with her Melrose Place co-star Andrew Shue in the 1990s and was previously married to geneticist Andrew Conrad for a year in 2000.

As well as appearing on shows such as Ally McBeal, According to Jim and Two and a Half Men, Courtney is best known for her role in Melrose Place. She played the part of Alison Parker from 1993 until 1997.

In 2024, Courtney Thorne-Smith discussed working on Melrose Place with People magazine and in particular her former male co-stars such as Grant Show. She said: “In the pilot when Grant opens the fridge [shirtless],” and continues: “I'm like, how did I even talk to him? He's so insanely handsome. How did I talk to him?”

Courtney Thorne-Smith also discussed her co-star Andrew Shue who she dated and said: “I did remember shooting with Andrew for the first time. The scene that I remember that we talked about that was so much fun was him dancing. When he's dancing — you can actually see it in my face — how charmed I am. … I was being completely charmed by Andrew in that moment. It was so adorable. So I just remember him and him coming in with this sweet, sweet energy and how much fun it was to do that with him.”

Courtney Thorne-Smith and Andrew Shue were not the only Melrose Place co-stars who dated. Heather Locklear dated Jack Wagner and were engaged before splitting up. Laura Leighton wed Doug Savant in 1998 and the couple had two children together.

Last year, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga launched their podcast Still the Place, which is a Melrose Place rewatch podcast. The actresses go through the show episode-by-episode and are sometimes joined by special guests.