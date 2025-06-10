Brittany Renner spoke about her divorce in an interview with Los Angeles radio station REAL 92.3 LA.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner, 33, revealed that she divorced rapper Kevin Gates, 39 after 52 days of marriage. She said: “We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” and also said: “But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam to see if you’re pregnant, because then he would be responsible. And then also in those 90 days, it’s for reconciliation because Allah wants you stay married, and during those 90 days you are not to entertain anybody romantically.”

Brittany Renner also revealed that “I don't feel like it's a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always going to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner says she and Kevin Gates divorced after 52 days of marriage. : (L-R) Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner attend the Basketball Wives LA Season 12 Premiere Tea Party at Hubble Studio on May 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images for VH1 | Getty Images for VH1

Last month Brittany Renner revealed her conversion to Islam and told People magazine that “Allah called me back to this platform, to this show, and I feel like the first time that I was here, I didn't put my best foot forward.”

Brittany Renner shared the news at the red carpet premiere event for Season 12 of VH1’s Basketball Wives and a press release from Paramount + shared details of her ‘spiritual journey’ and Renner said of her conversion that “Islam was always something that intrigued me. I love the way that Muslims greeted each other. I love their camaraderie. And every Muslim I ever met was peaceful.”

Brittany Renner converted to Islam in August 2024 and took to Instagram to write: “First of all, Allahu Akbar. When I originally joined Instagram July of 2012, I joined for two reasons: validation and male attention,” Renner said on Instagram. “And now that I no longer need either of those things, I am developing a new relationship with just social media itself, so my posting has been a bit inconsistent.”

Days after announcing her divorce from Kevin Gates, Brittany Renner attended the 2025 BET Awards solo.