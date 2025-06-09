Kim Bo-ran revealed last month that her 11-month marriage to movie director Jo Ba Reun was over.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following her divorce from movie director husband Jo Ba Reun after only 11 months of marriage, Kim Bo-ra travelled to Japan with her good friend, AKMU’s Suhyun. AKMU’s Suhyun, who has 2 million followers on her Instagram, shared photographs of the pair in Japan.

Kim Bo-ra commented on Suhyun’s photos and wrote: “The end of the tip that was hard from laughing.” On May 10, Kim Bo-ra’s agency confirmed that she and husband Jo Ba Reun had split. The statement read: “After careful consideration and plenty of discussion, Kim Bo Ra [and her husband] proceeded with an amicable divorce by mutual agreement, and recently, all proceedings were completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement went on to say that “We entreat you to refrain from groundless speculation, sensational reporting, and the spreading of false information regarding this matter.”

Kim Bo-ra travels to Japan after divorcing Korean director husband after 11 months. Photo: kim_bora95/Instagram | kim_bora95/Instagram

Kim Bo-ra and Jo Ba Reun married in June of last year after three years of dating, the couple met on the set of the movie, The Groteseque Mansion. Actress Kim Bo-ra has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and she also recently posted photos of her Japan trip with AKMU’s Suhyun.

One fan wrote: “Both of them are so cute,” whilst another wrote: “Always be happy girls.”Another fan said: “Happy to see this friendship”

Who is actress Kim Bo-ra?

Kim Bo-ra is a South Korean actress who began her career as a child actor in the movie For Horowitz, she is best known for the hit drama Sky Castle and has also appeared in Jungle Fish 2, Bel Ami and Glamorous Temptation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Kim Bo-ra married Jo Ba Reun, she took to her Instagram and said: “I would like to once again sincerely thank everyone who congratulated me on my marriage even though I missed many things while making mistakes. We will get through life together with the blessings and support of many people. Let’s do this!”