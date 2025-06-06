Reality TV star and model Yolanda Hadid was married to Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid, from 1994 until 2000.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reality TV star Yolanda Hadid who was a star of the American TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has ended her engagement to Joseph Jingoli after six years together. Yolanda, who is the mum to supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, first met Joseph Jingoli after she moved to Pennsylvania in 2017.

A source told People magazine that “They remain friends and have nothing but fond memories of their time together,” the couple split in January after a six year relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yolanda Hadid was previously married to David Foster and told People magazine in 2018 that she met Joseph after taking time out from her divorce. She said: “I really started focusing,” and also revealed that “I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mum Yolanda Hadid ends her engagement to Joseph Jingoli after six years. Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli attend the Global Lyme Alliance fifth annual New York City Gala on October 10, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance | Getty Images for Global Lyme All

For their two year anniversary, Yolanda Hadid shared a photograph of her and Joseph on Instagram and wrote: “❤️All my life I prayed for someone like you!! Thank you for being such a bright light in my life, the calm in my storm and for being the most honorable man that I know.... Happy 2 year anniversary Joey Jingoli, I love and appreciate you 😘.”

The news of Yolanda and Joseph’s split comes just after the news broke that supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid have a secret sister named Aydan Nix, who is the result of a brief affair between their father Mohamed Hadid and a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull. Gigi and Bella Hadid confirmed the news of their sister to the Daily Mail and described her as a “cherished,' 'unexpected' and 'beautiful addition to our family.”

Before her relationship with Joseph, Yolanda Hadid was married to music producer David Foster from 2011 until 2017. Her marriage to Mohamed Hadid lasted from 1994 until 2000 and they had three children, Gigi, Bella and son Anwar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yolanda Hadid has previously spoken about her battle with Lyme Disease and took to Instagram last year to discuss her treatment with Dr. Mike Chan and wrote: “🙏as I continue my health journey, once in a while God puts a little jewel on my path….

“Dr. Mike Chan came to me in New York two years ago, and started to share with me his 40 yrs of experience and his intricate study of stem cells & peptides.

“He believes i can heal the last 25% of my 15 year long battle with the invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease.

“So after reading many of his published books, i felt called to go and see him in malaysia to visit his German laboratory, which was such a treat for a medical nerd like me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The treatment I did six months ago has really benefited me in the sense that it has given me stamina to work out again and a slight incline in my brain function, something I haven’t felt in a long time.

“Dr.Chan is the hardest working doctor I know, dedicated to his work with autistic children, brain disorders and patients like me that cannot get well in the controlled care of the pharmaceutical industry.

“Professor Chan is presenting life-changing therapies that bring hope to many.”

Yolanda also encouraged people to check out Dr.Chan’s clinics around the world and thanked him for his help.