Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have officially confirmed their relationship on social media.

Hadid shared a carousel of images on Instagram on Saturday, capturing highlights from her 30th birthday party — including a photo of her kissing Cooper, 50, behind a three-tier chocolate cake. In the image, Hadid is seen cupping Cooper’s face while they embrace. She captioned the post: “I feel so lucky to be 30!”

“I feel so lucky for every high and low — for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week,” Hadid wrote.

“I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G.”

The post comes just a week after the couple were seen arriving hand-in-hand at her birthday celebration at Le Chalet in New York City on April 25. Hadid was also photographed wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger.

Hadid and Cooper, who have a 20-year age gap, were first linked in October 2023, when they were seen dining together at Via Carota in New York City. Since then, the pair have kept their relationship relatively private, although Hadid spoke candidly about her partner in a recent interview with Vogue.

“Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she said. “And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve. And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be.”

“He gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this?” she added.

Cooper is father to 8-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with former partner Irina Shayk. Hadid shares 4-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 32. The model and former One Direction singer ended their relationship in 2021 after more than two years together.