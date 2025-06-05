Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid, who share three children together, are divorcing after seven years.

Kayla Reid Lochte, the wife of Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has filed for divorce from him after seven years of marriage. The couple share three children together, son Caiden Zane and daughters, Liv Rae and Georgia June.

Kayla Reid Lochte took to Instagram to share the news of their divorce and wrote: “Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection.”

Kayla went on to say that “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds.”

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid attend the Casamigos Halloween Party at a private residence on October 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. The couple are divorcing after seven years. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love — for those around me and for myself.”

“Living with transparency and authenticity has been how I have grown into the person I am today, and I’ll continue to do so — while also protecting the parts of this journey that are private and unfolding in uncharted territory.”

“I believe God is still at work-even in the breaking, even in the unknown. I choose to believe that new growth can emerge from broken ground.

“Moving forward, I’m choosing to give myself grace. I’m choosing resilience. And I’m choosing to believe that what lies ahead will bring strength and peace.”

Kayla ended her post with these words:”Your prayer and continued support means the world to me right now.”

In response to her post, one fan wrote: “I’m honestly so shocked. You two seemed very happy together,” whilst another wrote: “Sending so much love to you and your family babe.”

Ryan Lochte, who is a 12-time Olympic medallist in swimming, met Kayla in 2016, the same year as the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In 2023, Ryan had a near-fatal car accident and revealed how this affected him. He wrote: "One year ago, my life changed forever," and also said: "A car accident nearly took everything from me — and for a long time, it felt like it had. I struggled to find myself again, sinking back into depression and doubting my worth as a father, a husband, and the person I knew I could be. But I didn’t face this journey alone."

Who is Kayla Reid Lochte?

Kayla Reid Lochte is a model who was the Playboy Playmate of the Month in July 2015. She now works in real estate in Gainesville in Florida. According to the Guide to Greater Gainesville, “Growing up watching her father and grandfather build custom luxury homes for their family business inspired Lochte’s desire to help others find their dream home.”

Kayla Reid Lochte revealed to the website that her father and grandfather “instilled my love of homes and showed me the value of determination and a strong work ethic.”