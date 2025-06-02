Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn are to divorce after just one year of marriage.

Actress and film producer Maria Bello of Coyote Ugly fame is to divorce her wife, celebrity chef Dominique Crenn after just one year of marriage. TMZ reported that “According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Maria lists the date of separation as April 7 ... exactly one year from when she says they got hitched.

“Maria is going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.”

Actress Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn got engaged in December 2019 while travelling in Paris and they made their first public appearance as a couple at the Academy Awards in February 2020.

Who is Maria Bello?

Maria Bello is an American actress and producer whose first major film was in Permanent Midnight in 1998. She also appeared in Coyote Ugly in 2000, and movies such as The Jane Austen Book Club in 2007, Prisoners in 2013 and Lights Out in 2016.

Coyote Ugly star Maria Bello splits from celebrity chef Dominique Crenn after one year of marriage. US actress Maria Bello (L) and French chef Dominique Crenn attend the Time100 Most Influential People Gala in New York City, on April 25, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to her TV roles, she played the part of Anna Del Amico in ER for a year from 1997 and also starred as Jacqueline ‘Jack’ Sloane in NCIS from 2017 until 2021. Maria Bello also appeared in the TV series Beef for which she won a Critics’ Choice Award and received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Who is Dominique Crenn?

Dominique Crenn is a celebrity chef who as of 2016, is the only female chef in the US to attain three Michelin stars for her restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco. In May 2024 Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn married at the Montage Los Cabos in Mexico.

Dominique and Maria’s wedding was attended by celebrities such as Patricia Arquette and Gavin Rossdale as well as other friends and family members. For their big day, both Dominique and Maria wore Dior, Bellow wore a vibrant pink dress, whilst Doninique went for a custom white waistcoat and matching trousers.

In December 2023, Maria Bello told People magazine that “We're such horrible planners, I have to say, both of us. Plus we're working all over the world,” Bello said. “But finally we have the wedding planner, we have the date, we have the location. And our save the date says, ‘Yep, we're finally doing it.’ "

She also spoke about Dominique Crenn having breast cancer diagnosis early on in their relationship and said: “Dom and I have been through the three C's: cancer, Covid and now commitment. I've never been married”

Maria went on to say that “Even to my son's dad. I've never taken that step. “And that's an exciting thing too in the second half of my life, deciding who I want to be with, choosing the person that I want to be with.”