Following the split, actor James Norton has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app Raya.

Actor James Norton, who is considered to be a contender to be the next James Bond, has split from his model girlfriend Charlotte Rose Smith. The couple had been dating for six months, but their relationship has reportedly come to an end.

James Norton, 39, was believed to have grown close to Prada model Charlotte Rose Smith, 25, and when the couple were spotted out in North London, a source told The Sun at the time that “They have been enjoying dates and seem very happy together.

“It has been a year since his relationship with Imogen ended and he appears to get on so well with Charlotte. They make a lovely couple.”

James Bond contender James Norton splits from model girlfriend Charlotte Rose Smith. Photo: Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

James Norton was previously in a relationship with Outer Range actress Imogen Poots, the couple were engaged and together for six years. The couple got engaged in February 2022.

However in February 2024 it was revealed that the couple had split and a source told The Sun that “James and Imogen have extremely busy work lives and it has made it difficult for them to see each other.

“They grew apart and split up last year.

"It hasn’t been easy for either of them but they are keeping their heads down and getting on with things.”

Prior to his relationship with Imogen Poots, James Norton dated singer Jess Buckley, they were together for two years before splitting in 2017.

In January of this year, actor James Norton broke his silence about rumours regarding him becoming the next James Bond. In an interview with Variety, he said: “It’s lots of quite fun and bemusing media coverage.”

James Norton was asked if he had met with James Bond producers in 2023 and refuted the rumours. In an interview with Red magazine, James Norton revealed how he keeps healthy and said: “I exercise, I swim every day. I go in cold water. I’m a big advocate of cold water every day, which I think keeps me healthy, touch wood. I’m good at avoiding colds. I’m convinced that’s cold-water immersion, but I’m one of those annoying evangelicals about that.”