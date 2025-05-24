Sophie, the eldest daughter of Sue and Noel Radford has hinted that she has split from her husband Joe after almost ten years of marriage.

It would seem a split has taken place in the Radford family (known for their hit show 22 Kids and Counting) as Sue and Noel Radford’s eldest daughter Sophie appears to have hinted that she has broken up with her husband Joe. During a recent Instagram Q&A, Sophie was directly asked the question, “Are you single?” Sophie responded: “YES,” and then added: “That’s all that will be said on it.”

Although Sophie responded that she was single in an Instagram Q&A, Sophie is still using her surname Broadley on her Instagram account, the star, who has 60,5K followers describes herself in her bio on Instagram as “As seen on 22 kids and counting channel 5. Number 2 of 22.”

Noel and Sue Radford’s daughter Sophie is mother to three children with Joseph Broadley, Daisy Mae, 12, Ayprill Louise, 10, and Leo, nine. The couple married in 2015.

On May 11, she shared a photograph of herself enjoying a drink in the sun and wrote: “Beautiful day for a catch up and gin.” In response to the post on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Stunning Girl,” whilst her sister Tillie Radford wrote: “Looking so pretty sister! Xx.”

One fan also said: “It certainly is. Sophie, you are a summer girl. Like me. Last year when you turned 30 and felt really low about everything. The miserable weather would not have helped. My birthdays in January hate winter. Feel.so much better in the summer and better about myself. Keep smiling. 😍. Xx.”

In August 2024, Sophie broke down on the show 22 Kids and Counting and said: “Usually people in their twenties are out partying, but my twenties were very different, I had three kids, all within a year between them.

“It’s hard going, it’s definitely hard going. It’s the same routine everyday, it’s so full on, all the time.”

She also acknowledged the impact children have had on her marriage to Joseph Broadley and said: “With me and Joe, we used to go out to cinemas, out for meals, go out shopping, do all sorts of things. Had things and it all stopped.

“Because I’ve seen my mum and dad so happy, I do feel like I should be like that as well. However, it’s not for everyone.”