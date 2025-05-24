Heather Locklear has reportedly split from her fiancé Chris Heisser and her ex Tommy Lee is reportedly newly single.

Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear, 63, is no longer engaged as she has reportedly split from her fiancé Chris Heisser after a five year engagement. The couple were childhood sweethearts and first dated in the 1970s, they reconnected in 2017 and got engaged in 2020.

A close friend of Heather Locklear told People magazine that Heather and Chris have been separated for a while and that Heather is doing well. The friend said: "She's in a great place,” and added that “She’s in the best place right now,” the pal shares. “Her friends and family are happy for her—good things in her future definitely.” Also they haven’t been together for a while.”

Could Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee date again after she splits from fiancé? The couple werre married from May 10 1986 utnil August 16 1993. Photographs: Getty Images | Getty Images

In September 2023, Heather Locklear shared a birthday tribute to Chris on her Instagram and wrote: “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Only forever💘.” In October 2021, Heather Locklear told People that "I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,'" she says. "His daughter goes, 'When are you guys getting married?' And I'm like, 'Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?'"

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear has also appeared on shows such as T.J Hooker, Dynasty and Spin City. She shares a daughter Ava Sambora, 27, with ex-husband Richie Sambora.

Heather Locklear is the ex-wife of Tommy Lee whose marriage to Brittany Furlan appears to be on the rocks. She recently revealed that she was catfished by someone pretending to be musician Ronnie Radke. Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee werre married from May 10 1986 utnil August 16 1993.

In a TikTok video posted on May 17, Brittany said that "I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business, but he’s made it everyone’s business" She also revealed that "Basically, I told my husband everything,” and went on to say that "I said, you know, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat—he says it’s not him, cool, whatever—‘cause I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while married. I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."

If Tommy Lee has split from wife Brittany, could he reunite with his ex Heather Locklear? Brittany Furlan once revealed to People magazine that she thinks Heather Locklear rather than Pamela Anderson was the love of Tommy’s life and said: “Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years,” and went on to say that “She was the love of his life”

Brittany also told People magazine that “I see it because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person.… Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends.”

Tommy Lee’s former wife Pamela Anderson said in an excerpt from her memoir ‘Love, Pamela,’ published in People magazine that “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” and also wrote: “We had fun and our rule was no rules.”