Rock legend Tommy Lee’s marriage has hit the rocks with rumours that he has split from his wife and now she has confessed to living in a hotel after being ‘catfished’.

Brittany Furlan, 38, has revealed she has left the home she shares with the 62-year-old rocker after confessing to having been catfished - where someone poses as someone else online - on Snapchat by an unidentified user pretending to be Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

She said in a video shared to TikTok: "As you can see, Im at a hotel. I'm been going through a lot in my marriage. I told my husband everything. I said, 'I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever.'

"Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband."

The 'High Rollers' actress claimed Tommy had confronted the person she'd been messaging with and they claimed Brittany had been "liking" his posts and sending direct messages.

But the influencer insisted she has always contacted the Motley Crue rocker's friends via social media.

She said: "Go to any of my husband’s friends’ [profiles], I like all their s*** because I’m supportive. I message f***ing everybody. I’m in everybody’s DMs all the time, girls, guys [and] whatever. I love people. You're not special."

The 'Drugstore June' actress urged the mystery person to "leave [her] alone" in the future.

She added: "This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. This whole f***ing thing is embarrassing. I’ve been struggling with s*** at home [and] I’m in a f***ing hotel. Like, leave us f***ing alone, bro. … I’m done. Anyone can think what they will. All good."

Tommy - who married Brittany in 2019 after two years of dating - appeared to have addressed the issue on his own Instagram account.

He wrote: "Who's been catfished? (sic)"