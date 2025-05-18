Two people are dead and 19 injured after a Mexican Navy ship hit a New York City landmark.

The Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, reportedly carrying around 277 people, struck the Brooklyn Bridge on New York City’s East River. The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping as the vessel appeared to be moving backward.

At a press conference held by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, it was confirmed that there were 19 people injured, five critically, and contrary to earlier reports, no one fell into the water. The mayor later said on X that two of the injured had passed away.

Bystanders on the Brooklyn waterfront caught the incident on video. The ship appears to strike some type of scaffolding or gantry on the underside of the bridge, which can then be seen swinging.

New York Police Department Special Operations Chief Wilson Aramboles said initial reports suggest "mechanical issues" and a power cut had caused the collision. He said the ship had lost power due to a mechanical problem, though officials cautioned that the information was preliminary.

He added that the ship had just left a Manhattan pier and was supposed to have been headed out to sea, not toward the bridge. The incident prompted a large-scale emergency response from the FDNY, New York Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), said Michael Meyers, the FDNY's chief of training.