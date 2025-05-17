A Royal Navy warship has obliterated a supersonic missile in a historic first in a test off the coast of Scotland.

In a burst of fire and smoke, Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon launched a specially-modified Sea Viper missile at an incoming high-speed target which was emulating the kind of advanced threats seen around the globe today. It marks the first time the Royal Navy has faced down this kind of target – one that is significantly more challenging as it flies faster and carries out corkscrew and weave manoeuvres.

The Sea Viper launched was a special telemetry version, designed to record measurements and valuable data to inform future operations. The missile firing took place as part of the largest live-firing exercise in Europe this year – known as Exercise Formidable Shield 25 – which is proving the Portsmouth-based ship’s ability to defend herself and other ships around her from attack, including from swarms of drones.

“The successful Sea Viper firing as part of Formidable Shield 25 is a huge moment for HMS Dragon,” Commander Iain Giffin, HMS Dragon’s Commanding Officer, said. He added: “Not only does it prove that Dragon’s world leading air defence capability functions as it should following an extensive maintenance period, but it also proves our ability to integrate and operate alongside NATO allies and partners.

“Training alongside ships, aircraft and land forces from 11 nations in this complex, multi-domain exercise ensures that we maintain our fighting edge against evolving Hi and Low-tech threats.”