The final of the song competition Eurovision took place last night (Saturday 17 May) and here is who won, and where the UK ranked.

Austria’s JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in a dramatic and nail-biting final showdown with Israel’s Yuval Raphael. Israel delegate Yuval Raphael received a mixed response to her performance, which was almost disrupted when two audience members attempted to rush the stage before being ejected from the arena and handed over to police.

The favourite to win this year was Sweden’s entry KAJ, a Finnish comedy-music trio who sailed through the first semi-final thanks to their sauna-inspired song “Bara Bada Bastu”. However, Austria’s JJ ended up on top with his operatic performance of “Wasted Love”.

The United Kingdom finished in 19th place with 88 points. Sadly, they didn't fare well with the public, picking up the dreaded nul points from the popular vote and dropping down the leaderboard.

It meant the UK came was one place lower than last year's entry, Olly Alexander, who finished in 18th place but with significantly fewer points – 44. Ahead of their performance, Remember Monday said: "What the Hell Just Happened? is exactly how we’re feeling right now! It’s all very surreal; our friendship goes so far back, and we definitely never imagined that we’d be doing anything like this."When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic is 'I wanna be a pop star', so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild.”

San Marino’s Gabry Ponte came in last place. San Marino made their Eurovision debut back in 2008 and have been represented 15 times since then. They have yet to win, and the highest position they've finished in so far its 19th in 2019. They last qualified for the final in 2021.