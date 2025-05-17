The Eurovision Song Contest grand final is upon us, with millions set to tune into the annual musical event.

The competition this year comes from Basel in Switzerland, with 26 countries battling it out for the prize. Countries including Sweden, Austria, Malta, Finland and the United Kingdom will be among the performers at the grand final on Saturday night (May 17).

However, one of the most contentious moments of Eurovision every year of the voting process and the moment that douze points are handed out. But how are the votes allocated? Here’s everything you need to know about how voting works in Eurovision.

Voting in the Eurovision Song Contest has changed over the years, with the current system relying on a mix of public televoting of a jury score. | Getty Images

How does voting work in Eurovision?

The outcome of the Eurovision Song Contest is reached via a 50:50 mix of public televoting and votes from a jury of industry expert from each country. The juries rank the countries during a special Jury Show that takes place normally a day before the live broadcast.

Juries, made up of five experts from each country, will rank entries, excluding their own, from 1 to 12. Each country is then assigned a combined point score based on where they ranked in each jury’s list.

The public televote is available in every country participating in the competition. There is also a ‘Rest of The World’ vote which allows fans from outside of Europe (and Australia) to cast their vote.

The voting system for Eurovision has changed over the years - here is how it works. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The public televote takes place during the live grand final on Saturday. Voting opens in the grand final just before the first song is performed and the voting window will remain open for around 40 minutes after the last song of the evening.

In previous years, the jury and public votes were delivered in a combined score by each country’s spokesperson. However in recent editions, results have been split, with the jury vote delivered by each country’s spokesperson and the remaining points from the public delivered by the hosts on the night.

How to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Eurovision viewers in the UK can take part in the televote via the Eurovision app, or by phoning the number shared during the show. SMS text voting is not available in the UK.

You will have up to 20 votes to cast during the voting window. You cannot vote for your own country.