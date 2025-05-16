There has been a major change at Eurovision after Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa pulled out of presenting the UK’s jury points.

The actor, who currently plays The Doctor in the BBC sci-fi show, was confirmed to be presenting the UK’s jury results live during the contest in Switzerland earlier this month. He would have been following in the footsteps of stars such as Joanna Lumley, Nigella Lawson, and fellow Doctor Who alum Catherine Tate in taking up the role.

Many fans believed that Gatwa’s involvement with the live contest tied into the Eurovision-themed Doctor Who episode, which it set to air directly before the live show on Saturday night on BBC One. However, the BBC has now confirmed that the star will no longer present the UK’s jury points.

Ncuti Gatwa has withdrawn from presenting the UK's just votes at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. | Getty Images

The BBC revealed at the end of Thursday’s Eurovision semi-final that Gatwa had dropped out of the show due to “unforeseen circumstances”. A statement from the BBC Press Office read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as Spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend.”

However, the BBC were quick to confirm Gatwa’s replacement as singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The statement continued: “We are delighted to confirm that BBC Radio 2’s very own Friday night Kitchen Disco Diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be presenting the Jury result live from the UK.

Speaking about her upcoming Eurovision appearance, the Murder On The Dancefloor singer said: “I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!”

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand final will air live at 8pm on Saturday, May 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Live radio coverage will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 from 8pm.