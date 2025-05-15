The Eurovision Song Contest is in full swing, with this year’s show coming live from Basel in Switzerland.

This year’s competition kicked off on Tuesday night (May 13) with the first semi-final and continued with the second semi-final on Thursday evening (May 15). A total of 26 countries will take part in this year’s grand final, which will be beamed into millions homes across the continent.

One of the quirks with Eurovision each year is meeting the stars of each host country who have been chosen to lead coverage of the contest. This year, some of the biggest stars in Switzerland have been selected to head-up the live semi-finals and grand final.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s hosts.

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer are presenting the semi-finals of Eurovision 2025. They will be joined by Michelle Hunziker in the grand final. | Corinne Cumming/EBU

Who is hosting Eurovision this year?

This year, the contest comes live from Switzerland, with some of the country’s biggest stars presenting the evening. Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will host the semi-finals, while they will be joined by Michelle Hunziker in the final.

Hazel Brugger is an American-born Swiss comedian and television presenter. The 31-year-old grew up near Zürich and grew to prominence with her slam poetry. She went on to launch a career in comedy, and released a Netflix stand-up special called ‘Tropical’ in 2020.

Sandra Studer is a television presenter and singer who is no stranger to the Eurovision Song Contest. The 56-year-old represented Switzerland in the 1991 contest under her stage name Sandra Simó. She performed her song ‘Canzone per te’ on the stage in Rome, Italy and placed fifth in the final leaderboard.

Michelle Hunziker, who will join Hazel and Sandra for the grand final only, is a former model and presenter from Sorgengo, Switzerland. The star, 48, has worked within Switzerland and Italy, and in her career as a model has worked with brand such as Armani and La Perla. She has acted a well as appearing as a host on several shows, including serving as host of the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy in 2018.