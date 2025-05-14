The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is in full swing, with the second live semi-final set to take place.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10 countries have already booked their spot in the grand final, which will take place on Saturday, May 17. But who will be joining them?

The second semi-final is set to get underway, with 16 more performer competing for the chance to fight it out for the Eurovision trophy. Not only will Eurovision fans have another exciting semi-final showdown to look forward to, but they will also be treated to a preview of the UK’s entry this year - What The Hell Just Happened? by Remember Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Eurovision 2025 semi-final 2.

When is Eurovision semi-final 2?

The second live semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 15 live from Basel, Switzerland. The event will be aired live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm.

Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will bring live coverage from Basel, following their coverage of semi-final 1 on Tuesday evening (May 13). For those who want to tune into the radio, semi-final 2 will be coming to BBC Radio 2 with coverage live from Basel, presented by Sara Cox and Richie Anderson from 8pm.

Who is competing in Eurovision semi-final 2?

A total of 16 countries are competing in the second semi-final of Eurovision 2025. The countries, their performers, and the running order are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia - Milkshake Man by Go-Jo Montenegro - Dobrodošli by Nina Žižić Ireland - Laika Party by Emmy Latvia - Bur man laimi by Tautumeitas Armenia - Survivor by Parg Austria - Wasted Love by JJ Greece - Asteromata by Klavdia Lithuania - Tavo akys by Kataris Malta - Serving by Miriana Conte Georgia - Freedom by Mariam Shengelia Denmark - Hallucination by Sissal Czechia - Kiss Kiss Goodbye by Adonxs Luxembourg - La poupée monte le son by Laura Thorn Israel - New Day Will Rise by Yuval Raphael Serbia - Mila by Princ Finland - Ich komme by Erika Vikman

Laura Thorn represents Luxembourg at this year's Eurovision Song Contest | Alma Bengtsson/EBU

How many countries will go through from Eurovision semi-final 2?

Despite there being one more country in semi-final 2 compared to the first live semi-final, there is only space for another 10 acts to go through to Saturday’s grand final.

They will join the 10 songs voted through in semi-final 1, as well as the ‘Big 5’ countries - Italy, Germany, Spain, France and United Kingdom - who are guaranteed a spot in the final, bypassing the semis due to being the biggest financial contributors to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Switzerland have also been given an automatic place for the final as hosts of this year’s event.

This means that there will be a total of 26 countries in Saturday’ grand final.

Can the UK vote in Eurovision semi-final 2?

Voting for the semi-finals in Eurovision is slightly different from the voting process in the grand final. Only the countries taking part in their specific semi-final can vote in that round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that all 16 of the participating countries (listed above) are taking part in voting for semi-final two. In addition to this, the ‘Big 5’ countries are split between which semi-final they can vote on.

This year, the UK is able to only vote in semi-final 2. Voting will open via the Eurovision app and phone lines, which will be posted on screen throughout the show. Voting opens after the last song has been performed and will close almost 20 minutes after this.

The UK’s act Remember Monday will perform during semi-final 2, however they will not be taking part in the public vote. France and Germany will also perform during the semi-final, in a preview of what fans can expect to see on Saturday evening (May 17).