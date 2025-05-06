Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eurovision bosses are reportedly still in talks with Celine Dion over a possible performance at this year’s contest in Switzerland - almost four decades after she won the contest.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer took home the win for Switzerland for the second time in the country’s history in 1988 with her song ‘Ne partez pas sans moi’. The moment launched Celine, 57, onto the world stage, with the French-Canadian singer-songwriter going on to top charts across the world with her iconic ballads such as ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me Now’.

Following Switzerland’s win in last year’s contest, bosses behind the huge music contest have reportedly been locked in talks to get Celine on the Eurovision stage once again. It was reported last month that her decision to perform would be dependant on her health, which has been impacted in recent years by her diagnosis of ‘stiff-person syndrome’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eurovision bosses are still in talks with Celine Dion over a possible performance at this year's contest in Switzerland. | Getty Images

She was diagnosed with the condition in 2022, which forced her to cancel parts of her Courage World Tour. Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological condition which affects the central nervous system and causes sufferers muscle rigidness and stiffness.

Eurovision 2025’s head of show Yves Schifferle told the Euro Trip podcast that despite the contest being just over a week away, conversations are still ongoing with Celine’s team. He said: “We all know Celine's situation... we are in contact, we leave this open to the very last day."

Celine made a grand return to the stage in 2024, performing at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, marking her first public performance since revealing her diagnosis.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is set to kick off in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday, May 13, with the first semi final. The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 15 before the grand final on Saturday, May 17.