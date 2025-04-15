Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins issues apology to viewers for 'deeply unpatriotic' comments
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The presenting duo were at the helm of a live interview in the Good Morning Britain studio with Sweden’s Eurovision entry KAJ when Hawkins declared that the UK wouldn’t have a shot at winning the annual contest.
Speaking with the Swedish band, made up of Kevin Holmström, Axel Åhman, and Jakob Norrgård, Madeley told the trio: “You’ve got to win!”
One member responded saying that it could be Sweden or the UK to take home the famous trophy, to which Hawkins said: "I think we know the UK aren't going to win. We've ruled them out already. But I wish them the very best of luck."
Madeley quickly branded Hawkins’ comments “deeply unpatriotic”, with his co-host responding: “No no, I wish them the best of luck, but we know it never happens.”
This year, country-pop girl group Remember Monday will take to the stage for the United Kingdom in Basel to perform their song ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’. According to EurovisionWorld’s current bookies odds, Remember Monday are 14th favourite to win, while Sweden are predicted to be crowned champions.
Later in the show, Hawkins apologised for her comments. She told viewers: "I quickly want to squeeze in a mention because we spoke to KAJ, the Eurovision entry for Sweden, before.
"I just want to also play a teeny clip of our UK entry because I feel bad saying we know we aren't going to win, but I think we all know when it comes to the UK, it's a tall order."
Madeley said that what Hawkins said has “nothing against the band”. She added: "I think whatever act we had, we weren’t going to win."
This year’s Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Basel, Switzerland between Tuesday, May 13 and Saturday, May 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.