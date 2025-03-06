After last year’s Eurovision Song Contest featured countries being kicked out, performers allegedly refusing to go on stage and protests in the crowd, organisers would have been hoping for a quieter go this time around.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately for bosses, the 2025 Eurovision campaign has already kicked off with controversy, after Malta was instructed to change its chosen song’s title and lyric amid criticism of its similarity to a expletive. ‘Kant’ by Miriana Conte was chosen by the Maltese public to represent the country in the song contest this year in Basel, Switzerland.

However, despite already being approved by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organisation has stepped in to censor the song amid criticism from some delegations that the title and song lyric is too similar to the C-word. Reports suggest that the BBC lodged a complaint against the song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Kant’ is actually the Maltese word for singing, but is used in place of the four-letter swear word, with Miriana’s lyric ‘serving kant’ a play on the popular internet expression ‘serving c***’, used as a term of empowerment that means to express yourself fiercely.

The singer, 23, confirmed that EBU bosses had contacted her to request that she change the lyric and song name following complaints. She said in a post on Facebook: “While I’m shocked and disappointed, especially since we have less than a week to submit the song, I promise you this: the show will go on – Diva NOT down.”

It was reported by The Sun and The Times of Malta that the EBU moved to instruct Miriana to amend the song after the BBC lodged a complaint against the song. BBC Radio 2 DJ and Eurovision host Scott Mills hinted towards the broadcaster’s feeling towards the song, saying on air last month that “we can’t talk about Malta’s one, at all”, adding: “We definitely can’t play a clip of it … ever.”

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 takes place between Tuesday, May 13 and Saturday, May 17 in Basel, Switzerland.