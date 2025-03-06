Eurovision 2025: Malta told to change song entry amid row over similarity to C-word after BBC lodges complaint
Unfortunately for bosses, the 2025 Eurovision campaign has already kicked off with controversy, after Malta was instructed to change its chosen song’s title and lyric amid criticism of its similarity to a expletive. ‘Kant’ by Miriana Conte was chosen by the Maltese public to represent the country in the song contest this year in Basel, Switzerland.
However, despite already being approved by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organisation has stepped in to censor the song amid criticism from some delegations that the title and song lyric is too similar to the C-word. Reports suggest that the BBC lodged a complaint against the song.
‘Kant’ is actually the Maltese word for singing, but is used in place of the four-letter swear word, with Miriana’s lyric ‘serving kant’ a play on the popular internet expression ‘serving c***’, used as a term of empowerment that means to express yourself fiercely.
The singer, 23, confirmed that EBU bosses had contacted her to request that she change the lyric and song name following complaints. She said in a post on Facebook: “While I’m shocked and disappointed, especially since we have less than a week to submit the song, I promise you this: the show will go on – Diva NOT down.”
It was reported by The Sun and The Times of Malta that the EBU moved to instruct Miriana to amend the song after the BBC lodged a complaint against the song. BBC Radio 2 DJ and Eurovision host Scott Mills hinted towards the broadcaster’s feeling towards the song, saying on air last month that “we can’t talk about Malta’s one, at all”, adding: “We definitely can’t play a clip of it … ever.”
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 takes place between Tuesday, May 13 and Saturday, May 17 in Basel, Switzerland.
