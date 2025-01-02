Joe Grech dead at 90: Malta’s first Eurovision singer has passed away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When Joe Grech participated in the Eurovision Song Contest for Malta in 1971, he performed the song Marija l-Maltija,

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before Joe Grech became the first singer to represent Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971, he had performed as a trumpeter with the Żejtun Band. He then became a singer and won the Malta Song Festival with Vola Uccellino in 1960. Two years later, he entered the same competition and won with Żgħażagħ Rebbieħa.

Malta Today reported that “In 1964, he gained international acclaim, winning Best Singer/Composer at the Bari International Song Festival with Dorina. Throughout his career, Grech toured extensively, performing for Maltese communities in Canada, Australia, the US, and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Grech had performed in the UK, Canada and Australia and countries where there is a large Maltese community. Eurovision Song Malta on Facebook paid tribute to Joe Grech and wrote: “Sadly, Joe Grech passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy that will always be cherished. He brought pride to Malta on the Eurovision stage when he represented Malta in the 1971 Eurovision Song Contest with the song ‘ Marija l-Maltija,’

“His passing is a great loss, but his memory will surely live on through his music and the special place he holds in Malta’s cultural history.”

Following this tribute, many fans also shared their memories of Joe Grech. One fan wrote: “So sad. My sister and I used to dance to his songs on the stage at Buskett Roadhouse. Wonderful memories. Rest in peace Joe. I will never forget how enjoyable your singing was and how you always made us welcome,” whilst another fan wrote: “Rest in peace Joe. Remember him singing at the Barral & Buskett in Rabat, wonderful memories.”

Eurovision Malta Family Facebook page also paid tribute to Joe Grech and wrote: “Sadly we have to annouce the very first entrant for Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest back in 1971 Joe Grech with Marija l-Maltija, has passed away. RIP.”