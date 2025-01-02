Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Singer-songwriter Leo Dan will be remembered for his hits such as Cómo Te Extraño Mi Amor.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo Dan’s death was announced in a statement on Instagram which read: “This morning our beloved Leo Dan left his body in peace and with the love of his family. Thus, he returned to the pure light of his Heavenly Father, to guide and care for us from infinity.

“Today, January 1, 2025, we invite all who were part of their story and who were touched by their legacy to celebrate their love, their music and their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With much peace in our hearts, we remember and feel his deep love, forever.

“Then Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection,and the life: He that believeth in me, though he die. Yet shall he live- John 11: 25.

Argentine singer-songwriter Leo Dan has died at 82. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“Leopoldo Dante Tevez 1942-2025.”

Leo Dan, who was born Leopoldo Dante Tevez, began his career in music back in 1963. He received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Latin Recording Academy in 2012 and is known for his hits such as Te He Prometido, Mary Es Mi Amor, Pideme La Luna, Qe Tiena La Niña and Cómo Te Extraño Mi Amor.

Billboard reported that “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he presented a live album and the second part of Celebrando a Una Leyenda (Celebrating a Legend) in which he revamped 16 of his greatest hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s alongside colleagues such as Bronco, Carlos Rivera, Amanda Miguel, Natalia Jimenez and many more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many artists and fans have paid tribute to Leo Dan on social media. Actor Lalo Espana wrote: “Rest in peace to a musical classic from many eras,” whilst Mexican singer José María Napoleón said: “We shared unforgettable stages and experiences, building a friendship that I will treasure forever. His music and his joy will live on in our hearts. Rest in peace, dear Leo.”