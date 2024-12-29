The mother of DJ Norman Cook - better known as Fatboy Slim - has, died on Christmas Day. | Woody Cook (Instagram)

Ros Cook’s death was confirmed by her grandson Woody Cook, and this comes eight months after the death of Julia Ball, mother of Norman’s ex-wife and radio presenter Zoe Ball.

Woody, the eldest son of Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball, announced the news on Instagram on Saturday. Sharing a heartfelt tribute, Woody wrote: “Ups and downs of the year. My Granny Ros passed away on Christmas Day. She was an amazing woman and ‘was ready to start her next life.’ That kind of optimism and mentality really inspires me.” He continued, “Losing two grandparents this year has really made me grow and made me focus a lot more on family.”

Woody shared photos of himself with his grandmother and sister Nelly, as well as snaps from a recent trip to New York over the festive period. His mother, Zoe Ball, commented on his post with a series of heart emojis.

The loss of Ros marks a second family death for Woody and Nelly this year. In April, Zoe announced the passing of her mother Julia Ball following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

At the time, Woody paid tribute to Julia, sharing a childhood photo with her and writing: “Today I say goodbye to Granny J. Thank you for being a wonderful woman, the only person who always sent me a Valentine’s card. I know you’re with Rick now, give him a hug from me.”

Julia’s death came just 12 weeks after her diagnosis in February. Zoe had described herself as “bereft” following the loss and vowed to fundraise for cancer research in her mother’s memory.

Woody, who is currently in New York working on his music, reflected on the challenges of the year, adding: “Life always goes on. My New Year’s resolution is to make every second count. Safe travels, Ros, and thank you for everything.”