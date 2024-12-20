A bassist described as a ‘jazz giant’ has died, reportedly after a short illness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Lewinson had been a fixture in well-known bands for decades.

The 58-year-old played with the Spice Girls, the Eurythmics, Massive Attack, Amy Winehouse, Ricky Martin, George Michael, Sade, Kylie Minogue and Anita Baker - and was also Simply Red’s bassist for more than 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red, with bassist Steve Lewinson, right, on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson at CBS Television City in 2007 in Los Angeles | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to the skilled musician, including from a Facebook account called Holding Back The Years - The Ultimate Simply Red Tribute Experience, which posted: “We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Steve Lewinson, the talented Simply Red bass player. His incredible musicianship and style contributed immeasurably to the Simply Red sound over the past 25+ years as he brought his own flair and flavour to the band's iconic sound that has touched so many lives.

“Steve's legacy will continue to live on through his music and the joy it brings to audiences worldwide.Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP Steve x”

Musician Shaun Ward said: “I’m so sorry to hear of Steve Lewinson’s passing…A great musician who replaced me in ‘Simply Red’…Too young to go… All the best Steve..”

And another tribute read: “Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of a real gent… RIP Steve Lewinson…deepest condolences to friends and family…fly on brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ultimate Eurythmics website wrote a tribute which said: “With a natural ear for melody and an instinctive understanding of rhythm, he began to develop his craft from a young age. Over the years, Steve would go on to become celebrated not just for his technical prowess, but for the warmth and creativity he brought to every note he played.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Steve Lewinson was more than just a bassist; he was a storyteller, a creator of moods, and an architect of soundscapes and often shared the stage with his brother Pete Lewinson a renowned drummer. Lewinson was part of the ‘golden generation’ of British Jazz musicians that emerged in the 80s and included Courtney Pine, Julian Joseph and Steve Williamson, going on to carve out a successful career in pop music, but never losing his appreciation for jazz.”

Lewinson died on December 16.