Actress Meena Ganesh had been undergoing treatment a a private hospital when she passed away.

Actress Meena Ganesh was born in Kallekulangara, Palakkad which is located in Kerala, India, in 1942 and was the daughter of an actor, K.P. Kesavan. Meena Ganesh started her acting career at the age of 19 and went on to stay in P.A. Bakkar's Manimuzhakam, in 1976.

Meena Ganesh went on to gain recognition in the role of Pathumma in the 1991 film Mukhachitram and went on to star in many plays, films and TV series. She was also known for her theatre works and worked with the likes of Kayamkulam Kerala Theatres, SL Puram Soorya Soma, and Thrissur Chinmayi.

Along with her husband, playwright, director and actor, A.N. Ganesh whom she married in 1971, the couple founded a theatre troupe and Meena is reported to have acted in over twenty plays written by him. She is survived by her son, director Manoj Ganesh, and daughter, Sangeetha.

Actor Vineeth Radhakrishnan paid tribute to Meena Ganesh on Facebook and wrote that he “had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her in Nakhakshathangai.” Many other fans of the actress have left tributes to her on Facebook and one wrote: “May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace,” whilst another said: “My deepest condolences.”

Meena Ganesh’s funeral is due to take place today (December 19) at Shanthitheeram in Shoranur, which is located in Kerala in India.