Ghanaian actress Mercy Little Smith was best known for known for her role as Benyiwa in the Efiewura TV series

According to reports, actress Mercy Little Smith, also known as Little Mercy Smith, has died in her sleep and her death has sent shockwaves throughout the industry. The Efiewura TV series Facebook page shared a photograph of actress Mercy Little Smith with the caption: “RIP Beniywaa.”

Following the post, over 1000 comments have been made. One fan said: “Ohhh one of my favourites. She played the role of Judge Kobo’s wife nicely. May her soul RIP”, whilst another said: “Oooohhh, Benyiwa was one of my favourites in the Efiewura series… May she rest well.”

Kwame Dzokoto paid tribute to her on Facebook and wrote: “I have lost my dear on the screen. You fought so well over this health condition and God knows what’s best for you at this time.” He finished his tribute with these words: “Ghana will always remember you for your memorable performances and the impact you’ve made on film and culture as an actress.”

Modern Ghana reported that “Little Mercy gained widespread admiration for her standout performance in Efiewura, a series cherished by Ghanaians for its humour, relatable storylines, and portrayal of everyday Ghanaian communities. Her captivating portrayal endeared her to audiences, earning her a solid following and solidifying her legacy in the industry.”

At the time of writing, there has been no statement from actress Mercy Little Smith’s family to confirm her passing. It is expected that more details will be released soon. Actress Mercy Little Smith also appeared in movies such as Will of the Gods, Power of the Gods, No Shaking and For Better For War.