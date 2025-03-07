Remember Monday, a band which rose to fame on The Voice, are the UK’s entry for Eurovision 2025.

The trio got to the quarter finals of The Voice in 2019, and are remembered for performing their own original song over a cover during the show. Band members, Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, all met at sixth form college and have been singing together since 2011.

Lauren previously played Miss Honey in the West End production of Matilda and her other credits include Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella and Six The Musical. She also played Jane Seymour in the 2019-20 UK Tour of Six the Musical, and is in a relationship with actor Jarrad Ellis-Thomas .

Holly has played the alternate Christine Daaé in the West End production of Phantom of the Opera. In the past she has appeared in Les Miserables and Loserville.

Charlotte is the deputy head of a performing arts sixth form, and also works as a freelance choreographer. Remember Monday's previous debut single Drive got to number one in the iTunes Country Music Chart.

Now they are heading to Eurovision with their song ‘What the hell just happened’. The song was released this morning (Friday 7 March) on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Fans have been reacting on the Instagram page of Remember Monday. One wrote: “Last place for the UK yet again”. Another said: “0 points”.

However others defended the girl band. One user wrote: “Do we ever think for Eurovision we will actually support our own acts instead of being absolutely vile humans? This is our country. Girls you’re amazing”.