The UK’s Eurovision song for this year will be announced and released on Scott Mill’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remember Monday, the country pop girl band, will represent the country at this year’s Song Contest in May, to be held in Basel, Switzerland. The brand new song is called ‘What the Hell Just Happened?’ which has been described as fast-paced, upbeat and featuring their trademark country harmonies.

A ten-second snippet of the song has leaked on TikTok, and it includes the lyric: “What the hell just happened? No clue - but I liked it.” Also merchandise branded with the acronym of the song’s title - WTHJH - made a brief appearance on Remember Monday’s Spotify shop a couple of days ago, before being removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official confirmation will be made this morning (Friday 7 March) at 8am on Soctt Mill’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. Mills will chat with the band members and play the song for the first time. He told listeners: "You're actually going to love it."

The UK’s Eurovision song for this year will be announced and released on Scott Mill’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. (Photo: Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA Wire) | Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA Wire

Scott, who took over the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show from Zoe Ball in January, played their song Famous last autumn and said he “really liked” them, comparing their harmonising to 90s Californian duo Wilson Phillips. The band is made up of school pals Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steel.

They call themselves “pop girlies with a little bit of yeehaw”. They met at sixth form college in Farnham, Surrey and were originally called Houston before changing to their current name, which is a nod to the day they used to rehearse together as teens. While Lauren is normally the main songwriter, this song has been penned by a team of experts thought to include American country singer/songwriters Will Bundy, Rodney Clawson and Lauren Watkins.

Remember Monday have half a million followers on TikTok, with fans loving their harmonies and strong vocal range. The trio reached the quarter-final of The Voice UK in 2019, having auditioned with a cover of Seal’s Kiss From a Rose, which got all four coaches - including Jennifer Hudson who became their mentor - to turn their chairs.