Canadian singer Celine Dion. (Picture: Getty Images)

Singer Celine Dion expressed her profound gratitude for the unwavering support from her family and fans as she candidly shared her journey with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

The 55-year-old Canadian singer marked the international awareness day of her rare neurological condition by posting a picture on Instagram, featuring herself with her three sons. In her post, she offered some heartwarming words of encouragement others struggling with the disorder, while reiterating her determination to get back on stage and "embrace as normal a life as possible".

The snapshot captured Dion smiling, her arms enveloping two of her children, while the third sat before her, all poised on a racing podium adorned with trophies.

"Today, the world observes International SPS Awareness Day," she said in the post. "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS). Overcoming this autoimmune disorder has been one of the toughest experiences of my life, yet I remain resolute in my aspiration to return to the stage and lead as normal a life as possible.

"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my children, family, team, and all of you! I wish to extend my encouragement and solidarity to all those globally affected by SPS. Remember, you can do it! We can do it! Love, Celine."

The renowned singer, celebrated for hits like My Heart Will Go On, Think Twice and It's All Coming Back To Me Now, received a standing ovation during a rare public appearance at the Grammy Awards last month, where she presented the album of the year award. Earlier this year, it was also announced that a new Prime Video documentary would delve into her battle with SPS and her relentless efforts to continue performing. Titled I Am: Celine Dion, the documentary, captured over more than a year by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, promises to offer insight into this phase of the star's life.

Throughout her 40-year career, Dion has sold over 250m albums, clinched five Grammys, two Oscars, and received the Billboard Music Award Lifetime Achievement Icon Award. She has openly discussed experiencing muscle spasms due to SPS, leading to the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency in 2021 due to health concerns.

Her diagnosis was disclosed in December 2022, prompting the cancellation of her Courage World Tour. The primary symptoms of SPS include muscle stiffening and spasms, often triggered by environmental stimuli like loud noises, which subside once the stimulus dissipates. Some people with SPS also contend with other autoimmune diseases such as type one diabetes, vitiligo, and pernicious anemia.