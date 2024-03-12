Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022, and so rarely makes any public apperances. (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Beloved singer Celine Dion had hockey players "cracking up" after she made a rare public appearance.

The singer, 55, made her first public appearance in months at the 2024 Grammys last month, after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022. Stiff person syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects both the brain and spinal cord.

Now, she has been spotted at the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights. Posting a clip of Dion with the Oilers on social media, the team showed the singer appearing in high spirits, joking around with the players.

Dion said: "[It’s] exciting to me - those big guys, like, just on flat shoes. I cannot imagine on skates with all the equipment.

"I’ve got three boys. What, do you think I’m going to see Beauty and the Beast every night?"

The singer did an impression of a player skating on the ice, which had the team "cracking up". She reportedly said hello to each of the Oilers individually, with her and her children posing for photos with the players.

In an interview with Canada's 7 Jours last year, her sister Claudette explained that Celine had "lost control" of her muscles as a result of her condition.

She said: "The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it’s one out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.